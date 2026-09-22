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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Western Azerbaijan Community establishes working group to study Caucasian Albania heritage in modern-day Armenia

    Domestic policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 09:48
    Western Azerbaijan Community establishes working group to study Caucasian Albania heritage in modern-day Armenia

    The Western Azerbaijan Community (WAC) has established a working group to study Albanian Christian heritage located in the territory of the present-day Republic of Armenia, including historical Zangazur, Daralayaz and the Lake Goycha basin.

    The WAC told Report that the group was established to examine, using scientific methods, the history, architectural and epigraphic features, as well as the affiliation of churches, chapels, crosses and monasteries, based on archival documents and other primary sources.

    "An idea has become widespread in the Azerbaijani academic community that the documents of the Albanian Catholicosate from the 16th to the 19th centuries were completely destroyed. The losses are undeniable, but numerous documents and sources relating both to the Albanian Catholicosate and to the religious and social history of that period are preserved in archives and manuscript collections in a number of countries, some of which have already been published. These materials are scattered across various collections. The main task of the working group is to identify them through systematic research and compile them into a unified scientific database. The WAC currently has hundreds of documents on this subject," the statement said.

    "The visit of foreign diplomats to the Ganjasar Monastery complex in September 2026 demonstrated that cultural heritage has entered the diplomatic agenda. The Western Azerbaijan Community regards the multilayered religious and cultural heritage in present-day Armenia, including medieval monuments of Caucasian Albania, as part of its heritage. This position can be substantiated in the international academic community only through source-based facts and research whose findings are open to verification. The study will also contribute to documenting the historical and cultural foundations for the safe and dignified return of the deported population," the WAC said.

    Ganjasar Monastery Cultural heritage Caucasian Albania
    QAİ-də indiki Ermənistan ərazisində Qafqaz Albaniyasının irsinin öyrənilməsi üzrə işçi qrupu yaradılıb
    ОЗА создала рабочую группу для изучения наследия Кавказской Албании на территории Армении

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