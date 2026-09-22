BTC pipeline transports 127.9 million barrels of oil through Türkiye in January-August

In January-August this year, 127.89 million barrels of oil were transported through Türkiye via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Report informs, citing Türkiye's BOTAŞ company.

According to the data, this is 11.56 million barrels, or 8.3%, less than in the first eight months of 2025.

In August alone, 15.1 million barrels of oil were transported through the pipeline, down 1.582 million barrels, or 9.5%, compared with August 2025.

In 2025, 206.4 million barrels of oil were transported through Türkiye via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.

Currently, the BTC pipeline mainly transports oil produced from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block and condensate produced from the Shah Deniz field. In addition, other volumes of crude oil and condensate, including oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, are transported via the BTC pipeline.