More than 800 million people worldwide receive services through the ASAN xidmət model, Muhammadali Khudaverdiyev, head of the international relations department at Azerbaijan's State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President, said at at a briefing dedicated to the international ASAN xidmət and UN summit to be held in Baku.

According to Report, he noted that the ASAN xidmət model was currently being used in more than 50 countries.

"More than 800 million people worldwide receive services through over 600 centres operating under the ASAN xidmət model. This demonstrates that Azerbaijan is helping advance the principle of ‘leaving no one behind" not only nationally but also on a global scale," he said.

Khudaverdiyev stressed that the two-day summit would address innovation in public service delivery, the latest global trends in the sector and prospects for further development.

"During their visit, participants will have the opportunity to see ASAN xidmət centres in operation first-hand. Hosting this event in Azerbaijan will play a significant role in presenting the ASAN xidmət model to a wider international audience. Foreign delegates will be able to examine the centres' operations directly and witness the transparent, effective and bureaucracy-free services provided to the public. The summit will therefore make an important contribution both to promoting Azerbaijan's public administration expertise globally and to expanding the reach of the ASAN xidmət model geographically," he said.

The international ASAN xidmət and UN summit will take place in Baku on November 5–6.