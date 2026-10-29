Azerbaijan expanding tourism ties with Asia-Pacific countries

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Azerbaijan is expanding its tourism ties with countries across the Asia-Pacific region, Fuad Naghiyev, chairman of the State Tourism Agency, said at the PATA Hosted Buyers Summit Baku 2026 in Baku.

He said Azerbaijan's tourism potential had been showcased at several international exhibitions in China this year.

"Our cooperation with regional partners continues through participation in major international exhibitions, including ITB China, Indonesia Travel Expo and WITEX in Kuala Lumpur, as well as roadshows across China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Japan. The opening of our representative office in Beijing marks another important step towards closer ties and building long-term relationships with markets across the region," Naghiyev said.

He added that more than 50 tourism industry representatives from China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan and South Korea were attending the summit.

"Today's event provides a valuable platform to showcase Azerbaijan"s tourism potential and establish direct business links between buyers and tourism industry representatives," he said.