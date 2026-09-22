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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijani pianist performs at concert in Belgrade

    Cultural policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 09:34
    Azerbaijani pianist performs at concert in Belgrade

    Azerbaijani pianist Fatima Aliyeva performed at a concert organized as part of the bilateral cultural exchange program titled "Youth for Youth!" ("Mladi za mlade") in Belgrade, Serbia.

    According to Report's Balkan bureau, the "Duo Jeunesses Musicales" concert, held at the Italian Cultural Institute in Belgrade, also featured North Macedonian viola player Leona Kondratenko.

    The concert program included works by Robert Schumann, York Bowen, Arcangelo Corelli, Giulio Caccini, and Manuel de Falla.

    The project aims to expand opportunities for young musicians to perform on the international stage, develop creative ties among young artists from different countries, and promote cultural exchange.

    Azerbaijani pianist performs at concert in Belgrade
    Azerbaijani pianist performs at concert in Belgrade
    Azerbaijani pianist performs at concert in Belgrade
    Azerbaijani pianist performs at concert in Belgrade

    Concert program Serbia
    Photo
    Azərbaycanlı pianoçu Serbiyada keçirilən konsert proqramında çıxış edib
    Photo
    Азербайджанская пианистка Фатима Алиева выступила на концерте в Белграде

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