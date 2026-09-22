Azerbaijani pianist performs at concert in Belgrade
Cultural policy
- 22 September, 2026
- 09:34
Azerbaijani pianist Fatima Aliyeva performed at a concert organized as part of the bilateral cultural exchange program titled "Youth for Youth!" ("Mladi za mlade") in Belgrade, Serbia.
According to Report's Balkan bureau, the "Duo Jeunesses Musicales" concert, held at the Italian Cultural Institute in Belgrade, also featured North Macedonian viola player Leona Kondratenko.
The concert program included works by Robert Schumann, York Bowen, Arcangelo Corelli, Giulio Caccini, and Manuel de Falla.
The project aims to expand opportunities for young musicians to perform on the international stage, develop creative ties among young artists from different countries, and promote cultural exchange.
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