Eight people were injured in a shooting near a lyceum in Türkiye's Manisa province, according to updated official data released by the Manisa province administration, Report informs, citing A Haber.

"According to preliminary data, eight people were injured as a result of the incident. The wounded have been taken to nearby medical facilities," the administration said in a statement.

The attacker who opened fire near the educational institution was detained by law enforcement agencies. The police established his whereabouts after reviewing surveillance camera footage.

A judicial and administrative investigation has been launched into the incident.

10:58

One student was killed and four others were injured in an armed attack near a lyceum in Türkiye's Manisa province, Turgutlu district mayor Cetin Akin said, Report informs, citing A Haber.

"As a result of an attack by an armed person, one student was killed and four were injured," he said.

The shooting occurred in the morning near the Inci Uzmez Lyceum. An unknown person opened indiscriminate fire on students who were preparing to enter the building before the start of classes.

The identity of the attacker has not yet been established, and he managed to flee the scene.

10:46

Five people, including students, were injured in an armed attack that occurred around 8 a.m local time in front of the Inci Uzmez Lyceum building in the Turgutlu district of Türkiye's Manisa province, Report informs, citing the NTV channel.

According to preliminary data, an unknown person began firing indiscriminately near the educational institution for reasons yet to be determined.

As a result, five people were injured, including students. The condition of one of the wounded is assessed as severe.

After the attack, the shooter fled. Law enforcement agencies have launched an operation to apprehend him.

Following the reports of the shooting, parents of the students arrived at the lyceum. When they attempted to enter the school territory, a scuffle broke out between them and the law enforcement officers ensuring security.

Security measures around the educational institution have been reinforced, and the work of emergency services continues.

10:15

An unknown person opened fire randomly near a lyceum in Türkiye's Manisa province, leaving several students injured, according to preliminary data, Report informs, citing Turkish media.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. local time in front of the Inci Uzmez Lyceum building in the Turgutlu district.

Presumably, an armed man began firing indiscriminately near the educational institution for reasons yet unknown.

Several students were injured, though their exact number is not yet known.

Numerous police units and emergency medical teams have been dispatched to the scene.