Serbian energy minister says no fuel shortages expected

Concerns among citizens in Serbia about fuel supply are unfounded, said Dubravka Đedović Handanović, Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy, Report's Balkan bureau informs.

Speaking after a meeting with representatives of the Association of Oil Companies of Serbia (UNKS) and the Serbian Oil Industry (NIS), Handanović noted that Serbia has sufficient fuel reserves and the state is ready to take necessary measures: "In September, demand for diesel fuel is expected to reach about 200,000 tons. Most of this demand can be met by NIS production, with a smaller portion covered by imports."

She added that in October, diesel demand is expected to rise to around 205,000 tons.

The minister explained that although NIS currently demonstrates record figures in oil refining, it will not be able to fully meet domestic demand in October.

"At the same time, we must keep reserves at a high level, since uncertainty remains regarding sanctions against NIS. The company's operating license expires on September 30," she said.

Handanović emphasized that the global oil and petroleum products market remains unstable, with high crude oil prices being one of the main problems.

The minister further stated that due to low water levels in the Danube River, high logistics costs, and elevated fuel prices, fuel imports practically stopped in September.

"To meet market demand, NIS is showing record figures in crude oil imports and refining, as well as wholesale of petroleum products. However, consumption is also at record levels," Handanović stressed.

According to her, NIS alone cannot fully supply the domestic market through its refining capacity. Therefore, maintaining supply stability and keeping reserves at high levels remain priorities.

At the meeting, it was also noted that there are no problems with gasoline supply, as most of the market demand can be met by local oil refinery production.