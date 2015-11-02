Another bus route replaced in Baku city

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku Passenger and Freight Transport" LLC of the Ministry of Transport replaced bus route 2 to 21 in the framework of improvement of Baku city bus system.

Report informs, bus No.2 operates under number 21 from today. However, bus 21 also operates with the route of previous 2: "Khatai" subway-Nobel Avenue- Military Lyceum named after J.Nakhchivanski -Ganja Avenue-Ukrayna circle-"Ahmadli" subway-"Khatai" subway.

Previous bus No. 2 anulled.

Route 21 serves from 06.00 a.m. till 24:00p.m.

12 buses are operating on this direction.