 Top
    Close photo mode

    Another bus route replaced in Baku city

    Route 2 will operate under number 21 from today in Baku

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku Passenger and Freight Transport" LLC of the Ministry of Transport replaced bus route 2 to 21 in the framework of improvement of Baku city bus system.

    Report informs, bus No.2 operates under number 21 from today. However, bus 21 also operates with the route of previous 2: "Khatai" subway-Nobel Avenue- Military Lyceum named after J.Nakhchivanski -Ganja Avenue-Ukrayna circle-"Ahmadli" subway-"Khatai" subway.

    Previous bus No. 2 anulled.

    Route 21 serves from 06.00 a.m. till 24:00p.m.

    12 buses are operating on this direction.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi