Anaclaudia Rossbach: WUF13 to be key stage in implementation of New Urban Agenda

    A global review of Sustainable Development Goal 11 will be presented at the High-Level Political Forum in 2026, Anaclaudia Rossbach, executive director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT) and UN Under-Secretary-General, said at the opening ceremony of the Third National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3), Report informs.

    She noted that the upcoming 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) will take place at a turning point.

    "It will mark the midpoint of the New Urban Agenda and will take place on the eve of the UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting on the New Urban Agenda in July 2026. That same year, we will present a global review of SDG 11 at the High-Level Political Forum. The theme of WUF13 – Sheltering the World: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Communities – reflects one of the most pressing global challenges of our time," Rossbach added.

    Анаклаудия Россбах: WUF13 станет ключевым этапом реализации Новой Городской Повестки

