Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Ambassador: TRIPP to open new opportunities for Asia-Europe trade, bridge existing logistics gap

    Infrastructure
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 12:21
    Ambassador: TRIPP to open new opportunities for Asia-Europe trade, bridge existing logistics gap

    Restoring the missing railway section between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan is of strategic importance not only for the South Caucasus but for all of Eurasia, as it will provide a fully-fledged overland link between East Asia and Europe, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said at a press conference during the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025, Report informs.

    The diplomat emphasized that the development of overland routes, which will allow for the diversification of trade and energy supplies, is particularly important for East Asian and European countries.

    "Currently, the majority of trade between Asia and Europe is carried out by sea. Only a small portion is transported by land. However, the potential for growth is clear. Azerbaijan is already actively investing in infrastructure, including in Nakhchivan, where the missing transport link needs to be restored. This 42-kilometer stretch may seem small geographically, but it has enormous political and economic significance. After all, it has become a gap not only between the two countries, but also between the routes linking East and West," the ambassador stated.

    According to him, the restoration of this short but strategically important section is necessary for the full functioning of routes connecting Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

    "This is important not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also for all countries in the region – Central Asia, Türkiye, and the two endpoints – East Asia and Europe. We have high hopes that after the initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it will be possible to implement this Zangazur Corridor project (the "Trump Route" or TRIPP). Its restoration will open up new opportunities for increased trade between Asia and Europe and close the existing gap in supply chains. Therefore, we hope that both countries, especially Armenia and Azerbaijan, will work on this and cooperate, as it will benefit everyone," emphasized Horlemann.

    He believes that the Middle Corridor is also of great importance for the peace process, as it connects Azerbaijan through Armenia with Türkiye and the EU.

    "We highly value all the investments Azerbaijan has already made in roads, railways, ports, and the overall infrastructure that is so crucial for trade. This is also a good opportunity for German companies-whether exporters or investors-to support this already established positive trend," emphasized Horlemann.

    Azerbaijan Germany Ralf Horlemann TRIPP Armenia
    Səfir: "TRIPP Asiya-Avropa ticarəti üçün yeni imkanlar açacaq və logistik boşluğu aradan qaldıracaq"
    Посол: TRIPP откроет новые возможности для торговли Азия-Европа и устранит существующий разрыв в логистике

    Latest News

    13:36

    President of Azerbaijan outlines factors that make the Organization of Turkic States an important actor on the global stage

    Foreign policy
    13:35

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved into one of the significant geopolitical centers

    Foreign policy
    13:33

    Pakistani official: AZHAB is driving force for economic growth, trade and entrepreneurship

    Business
    13:28
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Heads of State and Government participating in 12th Summit of OTS Council of Heads of State in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    13:24

    KOSGEB: Azerbaijan is platform promoting cooperation between OIC countries

    Business
    13:14

    Nargis Wieck: Germany, Azerbaijan discussing joint projects in water, agricultural sectors

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    OIC to launch SME Network

    Business
    13:06

    Global halal industry grows over 10% annually, says OIC official

    Business
    12:58

    German ambassador: Potential for co-op with Azerbaijan particularly high in renewables

    Energy
    All News Feed