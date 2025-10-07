Ambassador: TRIPP to open new opportunities for Asia-Europe trade, bridge existing logistics gap

Restoring the missing railway section between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan is of strategic importance not only for the South Caucasus but for all of Eurasia, as it will provide a fully-fledged overland link between East Asia and Europe, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said at a press conference during the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025, Report informs.

The diplomat emphasized that the development of overland routes, which will allow for the diversification of trade and energy supplies, is particularly important for East Asian and European countries.

"Currently, the majority of trade between Asia and Europe is carried out by sea. Only a small portion is transported by land. However, the potential for growth is clear. Azerbaijan is already actively investing in infrastructure, including in Nakhchivan, where the missing transport link needs to be restored. This 42-kilometer stretch may seem small geographically, but it has enormous political and economic significance. After all, it has become a gap not only between the two countries, but also between the routes linking East and West," the ambassador stated.

According to him, the restoration of this short but strategically important section is necessary for the full functioning of routes connecting Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

"This is important not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also for all countries in the region – Central Asia, Türkiye, and the two endpoints – East Asia and Europe. We have high hopes that after the initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it will be possible to implement this Zangazur Corridor project (the "Trump Route" or TRIPP). Its restoration will open up new opportunities for increased trade between Asia and Europe and close the existing gap in supply chains. Therefore, we hope that both countries, especially Armenia and Azerbaijan, will work on this and cooperate, as it will benefit everyone," emphasized Horlemann.

He believes that the Middle Corridor is also of great importance for the peace process, as it connects Azerbaijan through Armenia with Türkiye and the EU.

"We highly value all the investments Azerbaijan has already made in roads, railways, ports, and the overall infrastructure that is so crucial for trade. This is also a good opportunity for German companies-whether exporters or investors-to support this already established positive trend," emphasized Horlemann.