Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ All airports in Azerbaijan operate in emergency mode in connection with the escalation of tension on the contact line.

Report was told by the head of the press service of CJSC 'Azerbaijan Airlines' ( AZAL), Pasha Kesemenski, security measures in the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, as well as in all regional airports increased.

"All airports in Azerbaijan switched to emergency mode after the terrorist attacks in Brussels. We conducted a detailed analysis of all security services, employees again received instructions in connection with the strengthening of aviation security regime", he said.

At the same time, P.Kesemenski noted that regular inspections and control measures in the civil aviation facilities are conducted in line with the enhanced mode.