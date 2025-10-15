Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road to open soon with advanced infrastructure

    Infrastructure
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 14:51
    Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road to open soon with advanced infrastructure

    The Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road will soon be fully operational, Azerbaijani Presidential Special Representative Aydin Karimov said at the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum (NUFA3) held in Khankendi, Report informs.

    Karimov highlighted that the road features seven tunnels and nine bridges, making it a unique infrastructure project in Azerbaijan. While some reports suggest the road will be toll-based, he expressed confidence that it will be worth the cost due to its high standards.

    He also emphasized the rapid development of Shusha, attributing much of the progress to the implementation of key infrastructure projects.

    NUFA3 Aydin Karimov Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road
    Aydın Kərimov: "Əhmədbəyli-Füzuli-Şuşa yolu ödənişli ola bilər"
    Спецпредставитель: Дорога Ахмедбейли-Физули-Шуша может быть платной

    Latest News

    15:39
    Photo

    Moldovan president awards Azerbaijani judoka with Order of Honor

    Diaspora
    15:34

    Syrian interim leader al-Sharaa arrives in Russia — diplomatic source

    Region
    15:28
    Photo

    Anar Baghirov: Steps taken to improve efficiency of justice in Azerbaijan

    Incident
    15:20
    Photo

    Taste of Italy in Baku: Chef Roberto Cerea evokes childhood memories

    Culture
    15:10

    Natural treatment methods from German clinic may be implemented in Shusha

    Tourism
    15:07

    Indonesia oil tanker catches fire, killing 10, local police say

    Other countries
    15:02

    Natig Mammadli: Karabakh's revival is central theme in Azerbaijani media

    Media
    14:58

    Shusha's street and road network to be fully reconstructed in two years

    Infrastructure
    14:52
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed