Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road to open soon with advanced infrastructure
Infrastructure
- 15 October, 2025
- 14:51
The Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road will soon be fully operational, Azerbaijani Presidential Special Representative Aydin Karimov said at the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum (NUFA3) held in Khankendi, Report informs.
Karimov highlighted that the road features seven tunnels and nine bridges, making it a unique infrastructure project in Azerbaijan. While some reports suggest the road will be toll-based, he expressed confidence that it will be worth the cost due to its high standards.
He also emphasized the rapid development of Shusha, attributing much of the progress to the implementation of key infrastructure projects.
