Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    ADY: Railway lines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands meet European standards

    Infrastructure
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 17:12
    ADY: Railway lines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands meet European standards

    Railway lines in Azerbaijan's liberated territories operate using an alternating current traction system and comply with European standards, Turkhan Ahmadov, Head of the Communications Department at Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), said during the third day of Baku Climate Action Week 2025 (BCAW2025), Report informs.

    Ahmadov explained that ADY is approaching climate adaptation through a phased transformation: "This must be done step-by-step across several layers of our system, including infrastructure, operations, and digital platforms. On the infrastructure side, we are converting our systems to a modern AC traction system. This is a cleaner, more environmentally friendly technology. While it's a technical upgrade, it offers significant energy efficiency and cleaner electricity solutions. The most important aspect of this electrification is its potential to reduce dependence on fossil fuels in both cargo and passenger transportation."

    railway lines Azerbaijan liberated territories ADY Climate week BCAW2025
    ADY: İşğaldan azad olunmuş ərazilərdə dəmir yolu xətləri Avropa standartlarına uyğundur

    Latest News

    12:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijan represented at New Silk Road forum held in Kazakhstan

    Infrastructure
    12:48
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed