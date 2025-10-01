ADY: Railway lines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands meet European standards

Railway lines in Azerbaijan's liberated territories operate using an alternating current traction system and comply with European standards, Turkhan Ahmadov, Head of the Communications Department at Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), said during the third day of Baku Climate Action Week 2025 (BCAW2025), Report informs.

Ahmadov explained that ADY is approaching climate adaptation through a phased transformation: "This must be done step-by-step across several layers of our system, including infrastructure, operations, and digital platforms. On the infrastructure side, we are converting our systems to a modern AC traction system. This is a cleaner, more environmentally friendly technology. While it's a technical upgrade, it offers significant energy efficiency and cleaner electricity solutions. The most important aspect of this electrification is its potential to reduce dependence on fossil fuels in both cargo and passenger transportation."