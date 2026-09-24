ADY leadership attends InnoTrans 2026 exhibition in Germany

Senior officials from Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) held talks with major international transport and technology companies during InnoTrans 2026 exhibition in Berlin, as the state-owned railway operator explores opportunities to expand international cooperation and accelerate the digital transformation of its network, Report informs, citing ADY.

ADY's management met with representatives of Deutsche Bahn, Germany's largest railway operator, and Turkish State Railways, discussing opportunities to deepen cooperation and exchange expertise across the rail sector.

The Azerbaijani delegation also held discussions with technology companies including Siemens, Hitachi and Tesmec on the application of emerging technologies to railway operations.

Key areas discussed included the integration of artificial intelligence into railway systems, digital traffic and dispatching centres, new digital solutions and other technology-driven approaches aimed at improving the efficiency and management of rail operations.

ADY representatives also participated in the Rail Leaders Summit, held as part of InnoTrans 2026, where industry executives discussed the development of the global railway sector and opportunities for international cooperation.

This year's InnoTrans, held under the theme "Mobility on a global scale – Shaping projects and growth opportunities," is focusing on technologies shaping the future of transportation, including green technologies, hybrid locomotives and energy-efficient railway operations.

For railway companies and technology providers, the event provides a platform to showcase new rolling stock, infrastructure systems, digital technologies and mobility solutions, while creating opportunities for commercial partnerships and technology transfers.

Held every two years in Berlin, InnoTrans is one of the world"s largest international transport technology exhibitions, attracting more than 100,000 participants from across the railway, public transport and mobility industries.