ADY: Cargo handling at Baku Port surges by nearly 6%
Infrastructure
- 13 November, 2025
- 14:03
In January-October 2025, nearly 7 million tons of cargo were handled at the Baku International Sea Trade Port, which operates under Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), marking a 5.6% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing ADY.
During this period, the volume of container cargo handled at the port reached 86,000 TEU, exceeding last year's figure for the same period by more than 38%.
