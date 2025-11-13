Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    ADY: Cargo handling at Baku Port surges by nearly 6%

    Infrastructure
    13 November, 2025
    • 14:03
    ADY: Cargo handling at Baku Port surges by nearly 6%

    In January-October 2025, nearly 7 million tons of cargo were handled at the Baku International Sea Trade Port, which operates under Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), marking a 5.6% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing ADY.

    During this period, the volume of container cargo handled at the port reached 86,000 TEU, exceeding last year's figure for the same period by more than 38%.

    ADY: Bakı Limanında yükaşırmanın həcmi 6 %-ə yaxın artıb
    АЖД: Объем перевалки грузов в Бакинском порту вырос почти на 6%

