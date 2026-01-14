Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    ADY: 10 railway stations to be rebuilt in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    14 January, 2026
    ADY: 10 railway stations to be rebuilt in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Ten railway stations along the railway line in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan are planned to be rebuilt, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) told Report.

    According to ADY, along the 194.1-kilometer railway line, 814 engineering structures will also be constructed, including 29 bridges and 4 tunnels.

    This railway line will connect to the Zangazur corridor, ensuring both a direct land link between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, and access to Turkish and European markets as an important segment of the Middle Corridor and North-South route.

