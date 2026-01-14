ADY: 10 railway stations to be rebuilt in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
Infrastructure
- 14 January, 2026
- 11:47
Ten railway stations along the railway line in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan are planned to be rebuilt, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) told Report.
According to ADY, along the 194.1-kilometer railway line, 814 engineering structures will also be constructed, including 29 bridges and 4 tunnels.
This railway line will connect to the Zangazur corridor, ensuring both a direct land link between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, and access to Turkish and European markets as an important segment of the Middle Corridor and North-South route.
