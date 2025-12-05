ADB exploring ways to make Azerbaijan Railways low-carbon transport leader

Azerbaijan Railways, together with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), is exploring opportunities to transform the company into a global leader in decarbonization through improved energy efficiency, integration of renewable energy sources, implementation of smart digital solutions, innovative financing mechanisms, and modernization of regional logistics, Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, head of the ADB Country Office in Azerbaijan, said at the presentation and workshop of the joint Azerbaijan Railways decarbonization project, Report informs.

According to her, the recommendations developed as part of the technical assistance must be practical, implementable, and fully aligned with Azerbaijan Railways' corporate strategy, as well as Azerbaijan's national climate and energy goals.

"This will certainly require close coordination between ministries, Azerbaijan Railways, the ADB team, and expert consultants," she emphasized.

The country director expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan Railways and the Government of Azerbaijan for their strong commitment to advancing this important and first-of-its-kind initiative among ADB member countries.

She noted that Azerbaijan is entering a crucial decade of development, when green growth, energy transition, and climate resilience have become national strategic priorities-especially since COP29.

"The country's updated climate commitments, emission reduction targets, and aspirations to become a regional leader in clean mobility send a clear and powerful signal to the entire region. Therefore, today's seminar is not just a technical discussion, but part of Azerbaijan's broader journey toward leadership in the low-carbon transformation of the transport sector," added Durrani-Jamal.

She emphasized that railways are a highly energy-efficient and low-carbon mode of transport and play a key role at a time when Azerbaijan is strengthening its position in export diversification through the development of regional and global logistics, including along the Middle Corridor and other Eurasian transport routes.