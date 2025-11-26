3rd session of UN-Habitat Executive Board concludes in Nairobi

A delegation led by Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and National Coordinator of the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), participated in the 3rd Session of the Executive Board of UN-Habitat held in Nairobi, Republic of Kenya, Report informs.

The two-day event featured a special briefing for delegations and heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Kenya. The briefing, attended by more than 200 participants, provided comprehensive information on the essence of WUF13, the preparation process, key initiatives, planned events and activities, as well as opportunities for participation and partnership ahead of the Forum, which will take place in Baku on May 17–22, 2026.

During the briefing, Anar Guliyev underlined the importance of WUF13, which will be held under the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," for strengthening international cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development and for showcasing Azerbaijan's contribution to global processes together with its international partners. He noted that, for the first time in the history of the Forum, a Leaders' Summit with the participation of Heads of State and Government will be organized.

UN-Habitat Executive Director Anaclaudia Rossbach expressed her appreciation to the Government of Azerbaijan for its active efforts in preparing for the Forum and highly valued the country's commitment and exemplary contribution to the global urban agenda. She stressed that WUF13 will serve as an important milestone for all partners to renew their commitments to ensuring adequate housing for all.

Following the briefing, a meeting with media representatives was held, during which questions related to WUF13 preparations were answered.

Within the agenda of the session, a presentation by the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Anar Guliyev, was delivered on behalf of Azerbaijan and Somalia – the countries elected last month as Co-Chairs of the Intergovernmental Working Group of the UN-Habitat Assembly on the resolution "Adequate Housing for All" for the period 2025–2026. The presentation outlined plans for advancing this process during the co-chairmanship.

A formal reception was also hosted on behalf of Azerbaijan as the host country of WUF13 for participating delegations and heads of the diplomatic corps. Throughout the Session, Anar Guliyev held various discussions with heads of delegations from other countries.

Over the two days, the WUF13 promotional stand installed at the UN-Habitat headquarters attracted considerable interest from visitors.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kenya and Congo (Brazzaville), Permanent Representative to UN-Habitat in Nairobi, Sultan Hajiyev, as well as representatives of the Presidential Administration, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, took part in the events.