Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Timeframe for full commissioning of seawater desalination plant in Azerbaijan revealed

    Industry
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 16:37
    Timeframe for full commissioning of seawater desalination plant in Azerbaijan revealed

    Full commissioning of a seawater desalination plant in Azerbaijan is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, Report informs referring to ACWA Power's quarterly update.

    The company's investment in this project amounted to 1.5 billion Saudi riyals, equivalent to 679.95 million manats ($407 million).

    As of September 30, ACWA Power had invested 1.073 billion Saudi riyals (equivalent to 486.39 million manats) in the construction of the 240-megawatt Khizi Absheron Wind Farm.

    According to Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power, wind projects in Azerbaijan have entered partial or full commercial operation, adding 3.7 GW of capacity and 3,000 tons of green hydrogen per year to their portfolio of active projects.

    As of September 30, the company's total investment reached 1.166 billion manats ($685.8 million).

    The project envisions the construction of a seawater desalination plant with a capacity of 300,000 cubic meters per day in the Sumgait Industrial Park. It is being implemented by a consortium of companies, including ACWA Power and the Turkish company IC Ictas Insaat.

    Under the agreement, the project will be completed over a 27.5-year period, after which management of the facility will be transferred to the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency. Construction is scheduled to be completed within 2.5 years.

    Selim Guven, ACWA Power's general director for Azerbaijan and Türkiye, earlier told Report that the wind farm is scheduled to be fully operational in the fourth quarter of this year.

    Once completed, the wind farm will be able to generate up to 907 million GWh of clean electricity annually, enough to power more than 300,000 households in Azerbaijan.

    The wind farm is located in the districts of Absheron (Site 1) and Khizi (Site 3), in the villages of Chayli and Sitalchay. A total of 37 wind turbines are planned for installation: 12 in the Absheron site and 25 in Khizi.

    ACWA Power Azerbaijan seawater desalination project
    Azərbaycanda dəniz suyunun duzsuzlaşdırılması üzrə zavodun tam istismara veriləcəyi tarix açıqlanıb
    Названы сроки полного ввода в эксплуатацию завода по опреснению морской воды в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    17:00

    President Ilham Aliyev invited to Uzbekistan

    Foreign policy
    16:57

    Baku Stock Exchange turnover reaches $54.6B in ten months

    Finance
    16:55

    Greece appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:54

    Minister: SOCAR's net profitability more than doubled in last 5 years

    Energy
    16:49

    Ilham Aliyev ratifies Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with UAE

    Foreign policy
    16:37

    Timeframe for full commissioning of seawater desalination plant in Azerbaijan revealed

    Industry
    16:33

    Azerbaijan, Algeria creating Joint Commission on Trade, Economic Cooperation

    Foreign policy
    16:12

    Azerbaijani MP: Increased budget funding for technology is essential

    ICT
    16:12

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Extension of tax breaks for Baku Shipyard supported due to its strategic importance

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed