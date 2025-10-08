SIAR: About 5% of hired workers in Azerbaijan employed in textile, clothing industry

Approximately 5% of workers in Azerbaijan are employed in the textile and clothing industry, Ashraf Hajiyev, partner at the SIAR Research and Consulting Group, said at the Promoting Textile Sector Growth and Global Integration seminar in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, 44% of the workforce in this sector are women.

"The demand for skilled labor has increased. Regarding the industrial structure of this sector, 102 enterprises (60 micro, 13 small, 29 medium/large) operate in the textile sector, and 162 enterprises (116 micro, 32 small, 14 medium/large) in the clothing sector. There is a shortage of textile engineers and technical operators," Hajiyev added.