Prokon successfully delivers the project for SOCAR Polymer

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Prokon has announced the accomplishment of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works at Conditioning Facility within PP/HDPE (Polypropylene/High density polyethylene) Project for SOCAR Polymer.

Report informs citing the Nobel Oil Services, the conditioning facility is located at the east site of the PP & HDPE Plant in Sumgayit and designed for the storage of end products with the overall building size of 84 x 176 m. and internal minimum height of 6 m.

The project started in August 2016 and covered engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and erection of steel structures, as well as obtaining permits from local authorities. Within the Project Prokon successfully accomplished Site Preparation, Civil Work and Earthworks phases with engineering, excavation, backfill, demolition, dewatering and protective barriers installation works.

Prokon reported on more than 350,000 man-hours without lost time injury (LTI) at SOCAR Polymer Conditioning Facility project. Clear guideline set by management and commitment of the project team to a safe culture with a strong focus on Golden Safety Rules made this achievement possible.

Prokon was established as a construction & project management subsidiary of Nobel Oil Services in 2012 to become one of the leading local construction companies capable to deliver large-scale downstream projects. Most recent projects of Prokon include construction of SOCAR Ammonia & Urea Plant, Tank Erection works, etc.