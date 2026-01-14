Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Envoy to Ankara: United States values 'strong partnership' with Türkiye

    The United States values "our strong partnership" with Türkiye, US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack said following a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Report informs.

    Barrack thanked Fidan "for a productive and candid discussion in Ankara."

    "The United States values our strong partnership with Türkiye and remains committed to working together to advance regional stability and address shared challenges, including our ongoing efforts in Syria," Barrack wrote on X.

    Tom Barrak: ABŞ Türkiyə ilə tərəfdaşlığı yüksək qiymətləndirir
    Том Баррак: США высоко ценят крепкое партнерство с Турцией

