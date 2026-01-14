Envoy to Ankara: United States values 'strong partnership' with Türkiye
14 January, 2026
20:57
The United States values "our strong partnership" with Türkiye, US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack said following a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Report informs.
Barrack thanked Fidan "for a productive and candid discussion in Ankara."
"The United States values our strong partnership with Türkiye and remains committed to working together to advance regional stability and address shared challenges, including our ongoing efforts in Syria," Barrack wrote on X.
