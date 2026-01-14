Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    AFFA signs licensing agreement with FIFA

    Football
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 20:53
    AFFA signs licensing agreement with FIFA

    The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has signed a licensing agreement with FIFA aimed at enhancing the international image of Azerbaijani football.

    According to Report, the agreement covers selected matches and video content from competitions organized under AFFA's auspices during the license period, which runs until September 1, 2028.

    The program includes friendly matches and Nations League qualifying games of the Azerbaijan women's national team, two selected matches from each round of the Top Girls League, youth league competitions held under AFFA, as well as documentaries and video-on-demand content.

    Additional competitions may be included by mutual agreement.

    The selected content may be presented on FIFA+, FIFA's official streaming platform, to further strengthen the international digital presence of Azerbaijani football and expand AFFA's global reach.

    AFFA FIFA licensing agreement
    AFFA ilə FIFA arasında lisenziya müqaviləsi imzalanıb

    Latest News

    20:57

    Envoy to Ankara: United States values 'strong partnership' with Türkiye

    Other countries
    20:53

    AFFA signs licensing agreement with FIFA

    Football
    20:46

    US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries

    Other countries
    20:33

    Georgian political analyst sees TRIPP route as strategic project for the region

    Foreign policy
    20:24

    Araghchi briefs Fidan on Iran protests

    Region
    20:18

    Iranian freighter in distress in Caspian Sea, all those on board rescued

    Region
    19:58

    Qatar confirms 'departure of certain personnel from Al Udeid Air Base'

    Other countries
    19:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Israel mull establishing joint artificial insemination center

    AIC
    19:31

    Metsola calls for stronger sanctions against 'those sustaining the Iranian regime'

    Other countries
    All News Feed