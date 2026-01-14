AFFA signs licensing agreement with FIFA

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has signed a licensing agreement with FIFA aimed at enhancing the international image of Azerbaijani football.

According to Report, the agreement covers selected matches and video content from competitions organized under AFFA's auspices during the license period, which runs until September 1, 2028.

The program includes friendly matches and Nations League qualifying games of the Azerbaijan women's national team, two selected matches from each round of the Top Girls League, youth league competitions held under AFFA, as well as documentaries and video-on-demand content.

Additional competitions may be included by mutual agreement.

The selected content may be presented on FIFA+, FIFA's official streaming platform, to further strengthen the international digital presence of Azerbaijani football and expand AFFA's global reach.