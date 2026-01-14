Azerbaijan, Israel mull establishing joint artificial insemination center

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 19:46
    Azerbaijan and Israel discussed the possibility of establishing a joint artificial insemination center in Azerbaijan, as well as the development of technical knowledge and specialist potential in this field, Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov said, Report informs.

    "On the next day of our visit to Israel, we visited a number of strategically important enterprises that hold leading positions in the country's agroindustrial sector. During the visit, we visited a farm owned by 3 kibbutz communities with an annual production capacity of 12,000 tons of milk, as well as Israel's largest artificial insemination center (SION) and a modern milk processing enterprise that provides a significant part of the country's population with dairy products," Mammadov wrote on X.

    During the visit, detailed information was provided about the operating model of the mentioned enterprises, production and management mechanisms, innovative technologies used to ensure high productivity, genetic selection, and digital solutions in livestock breeding, according to the minister.

    "Within the framework of the meetings, we discussed the sharing of best international practices and the possibility of establishing a joint artificial insemination center in Azerbaijan, as well as the development of technical knowledge and specialist potential in this field. In addition, a detailed exchange of views was held on state support mechanisms, investment incentives, and the regulatory framework in the dairy processing industry," he noted.

    Mammadov said he believes that the visit will play an important role in increasing agricultural productivity, organizing competitive production, and deepening Azerbaijani-Israeli cooperation.

    Azərbaycan və İsrail birgə süni mayalanma mərkəzi yarada bilər
    Азербайджан и Израиль могут создать совместный центр искусственного осеменения

