President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on establishment of West Industrial Park
Industry
- 15 January, 2026
- 13:35
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on establishment of the West Industrial Park in the territory of Ganja city and Shamkir district.
Report informs via AZERTAC that the park is designed to provide modern infrastructure and management systems to support entrepreneurial activities, foster competitive production through advanced technologies, and facilitate the development of businesses.
The Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy will oversee the park's operation, management, and development. An initial allocation of 500,000 AZN from the President's reserve fund in the 2026 state budget has been earmarked for planning and preparing the park's infrastructure.
Latest News
15:25
Ilham Aliyev approves creation of energy efficiency information systemEnergy
15:19
Türkiye and Azerbaijan make ‘significant contribution' to global oil markets, says energy ministerEnergy
14:57
Azerbaijan offers to share advanced agricultural expertise with GhanaAIC
14:55
Pakistani PM thanks Azerbaijan for support in launching ASAN Service centerForeign policy
14:54
Hakan Fidan: Ensuring peace in South Caucasus remained Türkiye's priority in 2025Region
14:30
Non-immigrant visas continue to be processed at US Embassy in BakuForeign policy
14:22
Armenia awaits Russia's decision on restoring railway lines to borders with Azerbaijan, TürkiyeForeign policy
14:08
Türkiye to deploy jets to Estonia, Romania under NATO air policing missionsRegion
14:01