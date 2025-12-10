MyLift electronic platform to be put into operation next year in Azerbaijan

The MyLift digital platform, which has been in development for a year, will be operational in Azerbaijan in January 2026, Orkhan Khalilzada, chairman of the Board of the Industrial Safety Association of Azerbaijan, said at the 3rd Industrial Safety Summit 2025 in Baku, Report informs.

He stated that thanks to this application, every citizen will be able to receive real-time information about the safety of their elevator and view its technical condition indicators. The system will also display ongoing inspections in real time, he noted.

He emphasized that the platform's implementation is expected to significantly reduce the number of complaints about elevator services.