Investments in Azerbaijan's industrial zones have reached 7 billion manats, Seymur Adigozalov, chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency, said at a press conference on the results of 2025, Report informs.

According to him, 136 million manats of this amount were invested in 2025.

"Currently, 138 residents and 13 non-residents are registered in industrial zones, and last year alone, 25 residents and 4 non-residents were registered. Of the total investment project portfolio of over 8.7 billion manats, 7 billion manats have been actually utilized," he noted.

Adigozalov emphasized that 82 enterprises have opened in industrial zones over the entire period, including 14 in 2025. More than 9,700 permanent jobs have been created, 1,100 of which were created last year. From 2015 to 2025, industrial zones sold products worth over 19 billion manats, with over 6 billion manats exported.

The head of the agency noted that foreign investment continues to grow: "While it stood at 10.4 million manats in 2016, it reached 87.9 million manats in 2025." He stated that this demonstrates the growing attractiveness of economic zones for international investors.

"In the Mingachevir, Garadagh, Pirallahi, and Hajigabul industrial parks, as well as the Neftchala, Sabirabad, and Masalli industrial districts, production expansion and the implementation of new projects continue. Work is underway to establish the necessary infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Industrial Park, established in late 2024, and the Western Industrial Park, established in 2026," he added.

($1=1.7 manats)