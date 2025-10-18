Cotton fiber output in Azerbaijan rises by 33%

In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan produced 48,100 tons of cotton fiber, marking a 33% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

As of October 1, the country had 12,300 tons of final product inventory.

Meanwhile, in 2024, 73,000 tons of cotton fiber were produced in Azerbaijan, which is 9.9% less compared to 2023.