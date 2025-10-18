Cotton fiber output in Azerbaijan rises by 33%
Industry
- 18 October, 2025
- 14:18
In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan produced 48,100 tons of cotton fiber, marking a 33% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
As of October 1, the country had 12,300 tons of final product inventory.
Meanwhile, in 2024, 73,000 tons of cotton fiber were produced in Azerbaijan, which is 9.9% less compared to 2023.
Latest News
15:18
TURKPA Sec.-Gen. meets Kazakh FMForeign policy
15:05
Mukhtar Babayev mulls COP31 with Turkish ministerCOP29
14:54
Marc Guehi to leave Crystal Palace in 2026Football
14:47
Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 19Ecology
14:35
Defense Ministry: Türkiye will always stand united with AzerbaijanRegion
14:18
Cotton fiber output in Azerbaijan rises by 33%Industry
14:10
Embassy of Netherlands congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of IndependenceForeign policy
14:03
Deloitte: Positive trends observed in sectoral diversity of Azerbaijan's business environmentBusiness
13:53