China-Azerbaijan joint venture starts production of electric buses

The electric bus manufacturing facility at Sumqayıt Industrial Park aims to produce 300 buses by the end of 2025, Elchin Kazimov, spokesperson for the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, told Report.

Of these, 200 buses are planned for Baku, 60 for Nakhchivan, and 40 for the Karabakh region.

"The buses will come in lengths of 9, 10, and 12 meters. The 9-meter buses will mainly operate in Nakhchivan, the 12-meter ones in Baku, and the 10-meter models will serve the liberated territories," Kazimov added.

The buses are produced at Azerbaijan Energy Automotive Factory, a China-Azerbaijan joint venture, which began operations in late September.