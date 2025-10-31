AzerGold's export revenues surge more than 1.8-fold

In January and September of 2025, AzerGold CJSC exported products worth $165.6 million, Report informs, referring to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan.

As indicated in the October edition of the Export Review by the center, this figure is $75.6 million or 1.84 times higher compared to the same period in 2024.

Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 7.7% year-on-year, reaching $2.6 billion over the same nine-month period.