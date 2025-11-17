AzerGold: Large-scale geological research underway at Zod gold deposit

Since August 2025, AzerGold CJSC has launched large-scale geological research at the Zod gold deposit, located within the administrative territory of the Kalbajar district in the Eastern Zangazur economic region, Azerbaijan, Ariz Tarverdiyev, Head of the Public Relations and Marketing Department of AzerGold, told journalists, Report informs.

Tarverdiyev stated that although the research process had been delayed due to ongoing phased clearance of mines and unexploded ordnance in the area, geological assessment work is now being carried out at a rapid pace on the part of the deposit located within Azerbaijan's territory:

"The deposit site has already been mapped using modern topographic methods. In addition, surface geochemical sampling of the ore has been conducted. Furthermore, boreholes have been designed for reserve evaluation, and drilling operations are currently underway."

He added that the next stages will include engineering-geological, metallurgical-technological, and hydrogeological studies, calculation of residual reserves, and preparation of a techno-economic feasibility study: "As results are obtained, the public will be provided with detailed information."