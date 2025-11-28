Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    AzerGold boosts exports by over 78% in ten months

    Industry
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 13:09
    AzerGold boosts exports by over 78% in ten months

    AzerGold CJSC exported products worth $196.3 million in January–October of this year, according to the November edition of the Export Review released by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

    Report informs that the figure is $86.3 million, or 78.4%, higher than in the same period of 2024.

    For reference, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 6.6% over the ten-month period, reaching $3 billion.

    "AzerGold"un ixrac gəlirləri 78 %-dən çox artıb
    Экспортные доходы "AzerGold" увеличились более чем на 78%

