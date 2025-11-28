AzerGold boosts exports by over 78% in ten months
Industry
- 28 November, 2025
- 13:09
AzerGold CJSC exported products worth $196.3 million in January–October of this year, according to the November edition of the Export Review released by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
Report informs that the figure is $86.3 million, or 78.4%, higher than in the same period of 2024.
For reference, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 6.6% over the ten-month period, reaching $3 billion.
