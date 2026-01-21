Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Azerbaijani President: Mining, renewable energy, AI, and data centers are main targets for attracting foreign investments

    Azerbaijani President: Mining, renewable energy, AI, and data centers are main targets for attracting foreign investments

    "Mining, renewable energy, AI, and data centers are the main targets for attracting foreign investments," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he responded to questions from business representatives from various countries during an event titled "Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast," held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to Report's correspondent in Davos.

    Noting that mining is a relatively new sector, the head of state said: "Because most of our rare metals potential is in the territories which have been liberated from Armenian occupation during the last five and the last two years. And now we are in the active phase of surveys, using the most sophisticated technological capabilities in order to define all our potential."

    İlham Əliyev: Mədənçilik, bərpaolunan enerji, süni intellekt və məlumat mərkəzləri xarici investisiyaların cəlb olunması üçün əsas hədəflərdir
    Ильхам Алиев: Горнодобывающая промышленность, возобновляемая энергия, искусственный интеллект и дата-центры – основные направления для привлечения иностранных инвестиций

