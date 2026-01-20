Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Azerbaijan shares data on auto manufacturing in 2025

    Industry
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 15:24
    Azerbaijan shares data on auto manufacturing in 2025

    In 2025, 4,038 passenger cars were manufactured in Azerbaijan, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    According to data, this is 1,960 units or 32.7% fewer compared to 2024. As of January 1, 2026, 82 finished vehicles were in stock.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan manufactured machinery, equipment, other transport vehicles, cars, trailers, and semi-trailers worth 761.6 million manats (almost $448 million).

    Compared to 2024, the production of machinery and equipment decreased by 16.3%, while the production of cars, trailers, and semi-trailers fell by 40.3%.

    During the reporting period, 474 tractors were manufactured in Azerbaijan, which is 23.9% less than in 2024. As of January 1, six finished tractors were in stock.

    Additionally, in 2025, 273 trucks were produced in the country, a decrease of 60.8% compared to the previous year. As of January 1, 9 finished trucks were in stock.

    Azerbaijan auto manufacturing State Statistical Committee
    Ötən il Azərbaycanda avtomobil istehsalının həcmi açıqlanıb

    Latest News

    16:03
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijan sends another $1M worth of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Energy
    15:46
    Photo

    Heads of religious confessions, religious figures in Azerbaijan commemorate 20 January tragedy victims

    Religion
    15:24

    Azerbaijan shares data on auto manufacturing in 2025

    Industry
    15:06

    Lavrov: Armenia won't be able to combine membership in EU, EAEU

    Region
    14:42

    SOCAR, Eni mull potential projects for future cooperation

    Energy
    14:33

    Turkish Defense Ministry commemorates victims of January 20 tragedy

    Foreign policy
    14:22
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Finland in Davos

    Foreign policy
    14:15
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with PM of Kurdistan Region of Iraq in Davos

    Foreign policy
    14:13

    Foreign investment in Azerbaijan's economy surges by nearly 28%

    Finance
    All News Feed