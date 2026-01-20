Azerbaijan shares data on auto manufacturing in 2025

In 2025, 4,038 passenger cars were manufactured in Azerbaijan, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

According to data, this is 1,960 units or 32.7% fewer compared to 2024. As of January 1, 2026, 82 finished vehicles were in stock.

In 2025, Azerbaijan manufactured machinery, equipment, other transport vehicles, cars, trailers, and semi-trailers worth 761.6 million manats (almost $448 million).

Compared to 2024, the production of machinery and equipment decreased by 16.3%, while the production of cars, trailers, and semi-trailers fell by 40.3%.

During the reporting period, 474 tractors were manufactured in Azerbaijan, which is 23.9% less than in 2024. As of January 1, six finished tractors were in stock.

Additionally, in 2025, 273 trucks were produced in the country, a decrease of 60.8% compared to the previous year. As of January 1, 9 finished trucks were in stock.