Azerbaijan's sausage output surges nearly 4%
Industry
- 22 November, 2025
- 11:31
In January-October of 2025, Azerbaijan produced nearly 26,241 tons of sausages, marking a 3.8% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.
As of November 1, 2025, the country had 18.3 tons of final product in stock, which is 2.9 times less than a year ago.
For 10 months, the value of Azerbaijan's foodstuff production exceeded 4.191 billion manats (just over $2.46 billion), representing a 9.5% increase compared to the same period last year.
Latest News
16:14
Georgia-Azerbaijan trade turnover grows by over 2%Infrastructure
16:01
Azerbaijan records fivefold growth in butter stockpileIndustry
15:47
Azerbaijan sees increase in cream and sour cream productionIndustry
15:31
Lukashenko pardons 31 Ukrainians jailed in BelarusRegion
15:21
Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 23Ecology
15:07
OSCE PA Special Representative to visit ArmeniaRegion
14:46
Photo
Azerbaijan provides jobs for 7,027 residents relocated to liberated landsSocial security
14:20
Vegetable oil production declines in Azerbaijan, margarine output increasesIndustry
13:58