Azerbaijan's sausage output surges nearly 4%

In January-October of 2025, Azerbaijan produced nearly 26,241 tons of sausages, marking a 3.8% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

As of November 1, 2025, the country had 18.3 tons of final product in stock, which is 2.9 times less than a year ago.

For 10 months, the value of Azerbaijan's foodstuff production exceeded 4.191 billion manats (just over $2.46 billion), representing a 9.5% increase compared to the same period last year.