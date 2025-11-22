Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan's sausage output surges nearly 4%

    Industry
    • 22 November, 2025
    • 11:31
    In January-October of 2025, Azerbaijan produced nearly 26,241 tons of sausages, marking a 3.8% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    As of November 1, 2025, the country had 18.3 tons of final product in stock, which is 2.9 times less than a year ago.

    For 10 months, the value of Azerbaijan's foodstuff production exceeded 4.191 billion manats (just over $2.46 billion), representing a 9.5% increase compared to the same period last year.

    Azerbaijan sausage State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycanda kolbasa istehsalı 4 %-ə yaxın artıb
    В Азербайджане производство колбас выросло на 3,8%

