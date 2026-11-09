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    Azerbaijan's cement plants, metallurgical industry to transition to carbon capture technologies

    Industry
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 16:47
    Azerbaijan's cement plants, metallurgical industry to transition to carbon capture technologies

    Azerbaijan's industrial sector will reduce its carbon intensity through the application of CCUS technologies and the transition to the electrification of production processes, Report informs.

    These measures are envisaged by the country's long-term low-carbon development strategy.

    Azerbaijan's industry, which accounts for up to 25% of the non-oil GDP and emitted 8.05 million tons of CO₂ equivalent in 2022, will undergo a large-scale technological transformation.

    In the period up to 2035, the implementation of pilot projects in the field of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is envisaged. By 2060, these technologies will be widely deployed at all cement production facilities, metallurgical enterprises (using DRI-EAF technology), as well as at SOCAR's oil refining and petrochemical facilities.

    In the aluminum industry, a complete transition to the use of inert anodes is planned as they reach technological readiness. In the chemical and food industries, gas boilers will be entirely replaced by electric boilers and high-temperature heat pumps.

    Azərbaycanın sement zavodları və metallurgiya müəssisələri karbonun tutulması texnologiyalarına keçəcək
    Цементные заводы и металлургия Азербайджана перейдут на технологии улавливания углерода
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