Azerbaijan's asphalt production grew by over 5 times in September

    • 18 October, 2025
    • 16:46
    In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan produced 87,900 tons of asphalt, marking a 36.5% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    In September alone, the country produced 36,300 tons of asphalt, which is a 5.3-fold increase compared to the same month a year earlier.

    Overall, Azerbaijan produced 141,800 tons of asphalt in 2024, which is 15.4% less than in 2023.

    Ötən ay Azərbaycan asfalt istehsalını 5 dəfədən çox artırıb

