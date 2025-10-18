Azerbaijan's asphalt production grew by over 5 times in September

In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan produced 87,900 tons of asphalt, marking a 36.5% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

In September alone, the country produced 36,300 tons of asphalt, which is a 5.3-fold increase compared to the same month a year earlier.

Overall, Azerbaijan produced 141,800 tons of asphalt in 2024, which is 15.4% less than in 2023.