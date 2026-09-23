Azerbaijan plans to expand geological exploration area to 15,000 square kilometers

Azerbaijan plans to increase the total area covered by geological exploration works to 15,000 square kilometers according to the State Program on the Development of the Mining and Metallurgy Industry for 2027-2030, approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

The expansion of geological exploration will take into account the results of the State Program on Geological Study of Subsoil and Rational Use of the Mineral Resource Base for 2020-2024, as well as the first State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories.

The document provides for the identification of new mineral deposits, clarification of reserves at already known deposits, and the formation of a reliable raw material base for industry.

It is also planned to introduce international reporting standards in geological exploration and mineral resource assessment.

Prospective deposits located in the Nakhchivan, Karabakh, and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, as well as in other regions of the country, are to be prepared for exploitation.

These include the Filizchay polymetallic deposit and the Soyudlu (Zod) gold deposit.

The State Program provides for expanding ore processing capacity and attracting local and foreign investment in metal ore extraction and processing projects.