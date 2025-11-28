Azerbaijan boosts gold exports by nearly 70% in ten months of 2025

Azerbaijan exported $276.8 million worth of gold in January–October of this year, according to the November edition of the Export Review released by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.

The figure marks a 69.4% increase compared to the same period last year.

In October alone, gold exports amounted to $38.9 million, reflecting a 19.1% decrease from the corresponding month of the previous year.

Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 6.6% over the ten-month period, reaching $3 billion.