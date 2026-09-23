Azerbaijan approves state program for development of mining and metallurgy industry

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order to approve the "State Program on the Development of Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgy Industry in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027–2030," Report informs.

Under the document, the Cabinet of Ministers will coordinate and oversee the implementation of the program. Furthermore, the Cabinet of Ministers will submit an annual progress report on the implementation of the planned activities to the President of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of measures specified in the State Program will be carried out by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication on the basis of an order from the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy will take appropriate steps to allocate the necessary financial resources during the annual drafting of the state budget and state investment programs of Azerbaijan to fund the activities envisaged in the State Program.