Two Turkish citizens serving sentences in Nakhchivan released under pardon order

In accordance with the order signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on September 23, "On the pardon of a number of sentenced persons," two Turkish citizens serving sentences in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan have been released.

According to Report, among those pardoned were two individuals serving sentences at the mixed‑regime penitentiary facility of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of Nakhchivan – citizens of the Republic of Türkiye, Demir Mehmet and Özdemir Salih.

The implementation of the order was ensured immediately, and the mentioned individuals were released.