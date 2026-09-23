Azerbaijan raises customs tariff on exported screws, bolts and nuts

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has amended the "Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity, Rates of Import Customs Duties and Rates of Export Customs Duties," approved by a Cabinet decision dated November 17, 2017, Report informs.

Following a decision signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the customs tariff on screws, bolts and nuts exported from the country has been increased from $15 to $300 per 1,000 kilograms until the end of 2029.

The decision will enter into force 30 days after its publication.