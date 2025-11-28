Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Industry
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 18:41
    Azeraluminium's export revenues drop by nearly 13%

    In January-October of 2025, Azeraluminium LLC exported products worth $103.8 million, marking a 12.6% decline year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

    In the specified period, Azerbaijan's non-oil-gas exports grew by 6.6% compared to the corresponding period in 2024, reaching $3 billion.

    Azeraluminium LLC is a leading company in the field of non-ferrous metallurgy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the only primary aluminum producer in the South Caucasus. The Aluminum Complex foundation was laid by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in March 2008.

    The Aluminum Complex started Phase I of its primary aluminum production with an annual production capacity of 50,000 MT in 2011-2012. The Mill (Metal Casting and Continuous Rolling Plant, Rolling and Coating Plant) started its production testing in May 2013. The Aluminum Complex Opening Ceremony has taken place on January 21st 2013 in the presence of the President Ilham Aliyev.

    Azeraluminium headquarters are situated in Ganja city with the Complex's total area of 81 hectares and internal area of 102.000 m². The Aluminum Complex combines 4 plants (Electrolysis Plant, Anode Processes Plant, Metal Casting and Continuous Rolling Plant, Rolling and Coating Plant), 2 auxiliary facilities (110 kw and Silicon Rectifier Substations, and Mechanical Repair Station), and other facilities. The current total number of employees is 1084.

