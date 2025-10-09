Anglo Asian Mining revises 2025 gold and copper production forecasts in Azerbaijan

British precious metals company Anglo Asian Mining (AAM) has updated its production forecasts for 2025, projecting gold output in Azerbaijan to reach 25,000–28,000 ounces.

Report informs, citing the company, that in 2024, AAM"s actual gold production totaled 15,073 ounces, indicating that 2025 output could increase by approximately 1.7–1.9 times.

Copper production is also expected to rise significantly, with forecasts of 8,100–9,000 tons in 2025, compared to 377 tons in 2024 - representing a potential 21.5–23.9-fold increase.

The company anticipates revenues of $125–140 million for 2025, up from $39.6 million in 2024, while EBITDA is projected at $40–50 million, a turnaround from an operating loss of $5.4 million in the previous year.

AAM operates under a Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed on August 21, 1997. The company holds rights to eight contract areas in Azerbaijan but currently extracts precious metals from two sites: Gedabek and Gosha.

Under the PSA, CJSC AzerGold represents Azerbaijan"s 51% stake and AAM holds 49%.