Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Anglo Asian Mining revises 2025 gold and copper production forecasts in Azerbaijan

    Industry
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 14:00
    Anglo Asian Mining revises 2025 gold and copper production forecasts in Azerbaijan

    British precious metals company Anglo Asian Mining (AAM) has updated its production forecasts for 2025, projecting gold output in Azerbaijan to reach 25,000–28,000 ounces.

    Report informs, citing the company, that in 2024, AAM"s actual gold production totaled 15,073 ounces, indicating that 2025 output could increase by approximately 1.7–1.9 times.

    Copper production is also expected to rise significantly, with forecasts of 8,100–9,000 tons in 2025, compared to 377 tons in 2024 - representing a potential 21.5–23.9-fold increase.

    The company anticipates revenues of $125–140 million for 2025, up from $39.6 million in 2024, while EBITDA is projected at $40–50 million, a turnaround from an operating loss of $5.4 million in the previous year.

    AAM operates under a Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed on August 21, 1997. The company holds rights to eight contract areas in Azerbaijan but currently extracts precious metals from two sites: Gedabek and Gosha.

    Under the PSA, CJSC AzerGold represents Azerbaijan"s 51% stake and AAM holds 49%.

    Anglo Asian Mining (AAM) gold forecast
    Anglo Asian Mining обновила прогнозы по добыче золота и меди в Азербайджане в 2025 году

    Latest News

    14:29
    Photo

    Azerbaijani and Turkish Defense Ministers hold bilateral meeting in Ankara

    Military
    14:27

    OIC official: Issue of missing persons shouldn't be politicized

    Foreign policy
    14:26

    Official: Morocco committed to strengthening ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:24

    Pashinyan: TRIPP will open opportunities for cooperation in transport and energy

    Region
    14:16

    Deputy Minister: Türkiye ready to help clarify fate of missing Azerbaijanis

    Foreign policy
    14:07

    Ukraine proposes partnership with Azerbaijan to establish cyber resilience center

    ICT
    14:01

    Resident of Azerbaijan's Vangli village: Joy of returning cannot be described in words

    Domestic policy
    14:00

    Anglo Asian Mining revises 2025 gold and copper production forecasts in Azerbaijan

    Industry
    13:53

    Moldovan ambassador: Potential for co-op with Azerbaijan yet to be fully realized

    Business
    All News Feed