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    Anglo Asian Mining resumes ore extraction at Ugur deposit in Azerbaijan

    Industry
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 11:18
    Anglo Asian Mining resumes ore extraction at Ugur deposit in Azerbaijan

    UK-based miner Anglo Asian Mining (AAM) has resumed ore extraction at the Ugur deposit in the Gedabek district following the completion of a detailed mineralization assessment, Report informs citing the company.

    Discovered in 2016, the Ugur deposit saw initial gold and silver production begin in September 2017. It is located three kilometers northwest of the company's main operations.

    According to preliminary data, mineral resources at the Ugur deposit were estimated at 199,000 ounces of gold and 1.049 million ounces of silver.

    In the third quarter of 2026, ore extraction at the Ugur deposit totaled 40,374 tons.

    Ugur ore deposit Anglo Asian Mining (AAM)
    "Uğur" yatağında filiz hasilatı bərpa edilib
    ААМ: Добыча руды на месторождении "Угур" возобновлена
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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