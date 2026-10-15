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    Anglo Asian Mining gold output virtually flat in Q3 2026 at 6,781 ounces

    Industry
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 10:57
    Anglo Asian Mining gold output virtually flat in Q3 2026 at 6,781 ounces

    UK-based gold miner Anglo Asian Mining PLC produced 6,781 ounces of gold in Azerbaijan in the third quarter of 2026, down 0.25% compared to 6,798 ounces in the same period of 2025, Report informs citing the company.

    Out of the total Q3 volume, 5,582 ounces were produced in Dore gold bars, while 1,199 ounces were recovered from flotation and SART processing.

    In the nine months of 2026, the company's total gold production reached 19,110 ounces, up from 18,912 ounces recorded in the January–September period of last year.

    Total Dore gold sales in Q3 rose to 5,733 ounces at an average price of $4,259 per ounce, compared to 5,181 ounces at $3,430 per ounce in the third quarter of 2025.

    As of September 30, 2026, the value of Anglo Asian's unsold Dore gold and copper concentrate inventory was estimated at $27 million.

    The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 gold production guidance of 26,000–30,000 ounces, with total cash costs expected in the range of $1,500 to $1,800 per ounce.

    Anglo Asian Mining (AAM)
    "Anglo Asian Mining" 9 ayda Azərbaycanda qızıl hasilatını cüzi artırıb
    Anglo Asian Mining за 9 месяцев незначительно увеличила добычу золота в Азербайджане
    MiniBoss
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