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    Anaerobic digestion plants for producing biogas from waste to be built in Azerbaijan

    Industry
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 11:39
    Anaerobic digestion plants for producing biogas from waste to be built in Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan intends to ensure the full processing of organic waste through the construction of anaerobic digestion plants, the country's long-term low-carbon development strategy outlines, Report informs.

    In the waste management sector, where emissions amounted to 4.9 million tons of CO₂ equivalent in 2022, reducing methane emissions and expanding sorting practices have been identified as priority areas.

    In the period up to 2035, the construction of anaerobic digestion plants in the immediate vicinity of municipal solid waste landfills is planned in Azerbaijan. These plants will process organic mass into biogas.

    By 2060, it is expected to reach full coverage - 100% of all collected waste. In addition, there are plans to upgrade existing and create new wastewater treatment complexes with methane capture systems for its further use for energy purposes.

    Azərbaycanda tullantılardan bioqaz istehsalı üçün anaerob parçalama zavodları tikiləcək
    В Азербайджане построят заводы анаэробного сбраживания для производства биогаза из отходов
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