Youth and Sports Ministry hosts Azerbaijani wrestlers back from World Cup

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has held a meeting with members of Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling national team, taking 3rd place of the World Cup in Kermanshah, Iran.

Report informs, the meeting was attended by Department Chief of the Youth and Sports Ministry Farid Mansurov, Vice-President of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Namig Abdullayev, head coach Firdovsi Umudov and wrestlers.

F. Mansurov said that Azerbaijani wrestlers always achieve success in the competitions and cause joy. Congratulating the team members, the ministry's official wished success to the wrestlers in future competitions: "Taking 3rd place in Iran is a great success. The team consists of youths. It shows rivalry, which leads to success. 9 medals of Rio 2016 Olympics accounted for the wrestlers.

Olympic champion N.Abdullayev also congratulated the members of the national team and wished success in the future contests.

F.Umudov thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports for organization of the event: "I'd like to express my gratitude to you, Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov. Our success is a result of care and attention of the state. Mr.President Ilham Aliyev has declared 2017 the Year of the Islamic Solidarity . We will do our best so to gain success in thje Islamic Solidarity Games".

Photo: Firi Salim