    World Champion becomes European Grand Prix Ambassador in Baku

    Fernando Alonso will be the 4th ambassador

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Fernando Alonso has been elected ambassador of the European Grand Prix, which will be held in Baku.

    Report informs, Nigar Arpadarai, Head of Marketing and Communications Department of Baku City Circuit (BCC) told.

    She said detailed explanation will be made during coming hours. N.Arpadarai added F.Alonso will be 4th ambassador of the European Grand Prix.

    34-years-old Spanish pilot is a two-time world champion.

    Notably, other ambassadors are Rahim Aliyev, Gulhuseyn Abdullayev and Tunzala Aghayeva.

