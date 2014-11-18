World and European champion: "When I see the Armenians, I begin to sing 'Sari Gelin'"

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ "I like both to listen and sing music. Sometimes I croon". Report informs, World and European champion in 2014 freestyle wrestling, Haji Aliyev said in an interview with the official website of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation. During an interview with 23-year-old wrestler, he crooned "Sari Gelin" and confidently said that this song belongs to Azerbaijan: "As we stay with Armenian team in the same hotel during international competitions, I sing "Sari Gelin" in corridors, rooms and the elevator in order they hear it. They must hear and know that this song belongs to only Azerbaijan."

Haji Aliyev also spoke about the meetings with Armenian wrestlers in which he won. He stated that he thinks only about the victory while meeting with Armenian athletes: "Whether they are weak or strong, you do not want to lose the game with Armenians. You do your best to defeat. It is true that you do not refrain. However, the athlete in front of you is your enemy. You want to win over them. The athletes who defeated them know this feeling well."

Haji Aliyev won the gold medal in the European Championships held in Vantaa, Finland this year and at the World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in the men's 61 kg-weight category.